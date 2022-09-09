Aviva PLC Boosts Stock Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 96,902 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,412 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $15,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.3% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 2,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 7.8% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.4% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 17,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 8,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 16.4% during the first quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

DLTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price target on Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com lowered Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Dollar Tree from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $191.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dollar Tree currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.47.

Shares of DLTR opened at $141.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.37. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.26 and a 1-year high of $177.19. The stock has a market cap of $31.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.74.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 19.83%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

