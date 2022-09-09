Aviva PLC Has $14.22 Million Stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Aviva PLC trimmed its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 38.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 172,064 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 107,005 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $14,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 80.9% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 624 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. 72.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CP shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$93.00 to C$98.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup cut their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $78.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $91.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.13.

Canadian Pacific Railway Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CP opened at $76.27 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.74. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a fifty-two week low of $64.37 and a fifty-two week high of $84.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.19. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 29.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Railway Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.148 dividend. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.76%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

