Aviva PLC Has $14.97 Million Stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 40.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 255,945 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,597 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $14,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 75.0% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 52.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KKR. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Evercore ISI set a $65.00 price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.04.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of KKR stock opened at $50.07 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.53 and a 200-day moving average of $53.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.28 and a 12-month high of $83.90. The company has a market capitalization of $43.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.53.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.95. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $303.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 48.44%.

Insider Transactions at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, Director Matt Cohler bought 18,710 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.99 per share, for a total transaction of $991,442.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 86,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,601,492.63. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, Director Matt Cohler bought 18,710 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.99 per share, for a total transaction of $991,442.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 86,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,601,492.63. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total transaction of $3,416,400.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,474,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,937,759.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.