Aviva PLC Sells 127,394 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Aviva PLC cut its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 29.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 310,178 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 127,394 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $15,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 27,728 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,159 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,816 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 5,536 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 5,868 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Ryan Michael Lance purchased 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.88 per share, with a total value of $988,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 32,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,368.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ryan Michael Lance purchased 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.88 per share, with a total value of $988,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 32,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,368.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.79 per share, for a total transaction of $86,370.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,302. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Up 7.9 %

FCX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

FCX stock opened at $30.62 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.89. The company has a market capitalization of $43.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.80 and a 12 month high of $51.99.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 22.04%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.12%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

