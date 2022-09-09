Avon Protection (LON:AVON) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,080.98

Shares of Avon Protection plc (LON:AVON – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,080.98 ($13.06) and traded as low as GBX 827.50 ($10.00). Avon Protection shares last traded at GBX 887.50 ($10.72), with a volume of 97,308 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AVON. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($18.12) price target on shares of Avon Protection in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,015 ($12.26) target price on shares of Avon Protection in a research note on Friday, June 17th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 952.70 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,080.98. The company has a market capitalization of £268.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.55.

Avon Protection plc designs, manufactures, and sells chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear respiratory protection systems for military, law enforcement, and fire markets worldwide. It offers masks and filters with portfolio of respirators, filters, powered air, and supplied air and long term pedigree for military contracting and supplying chain; escape hoods; underwater rebreathers; and thermal image camera technology and self-contained breathing apparatus, as well as accessories.

