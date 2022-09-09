AXA (EPA:CS) Given a €31.50 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €31.50 ($32.14) target price on AXA (EPA:CS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CS. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €34.00 ($34.69) price target on AXA in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €29.00 ($29.59) target price on shares of AXA in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €32.20 ($32.86) price target on shares of AXA in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €32.00 ($32.65) price objective on shares of AXA in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €31.00 ($31.63) target price on AXA in a research report on Wednesday.

AXA Price Performance

EPA:CS opened at €24.38 ($24.88) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is €22.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is €23.83. AXA has a 12 month low of €22.13 ($22.58) and a 12 month high of €27.69 ($28.26).

AXA Company Profile

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, asset management, and banking services worldwide. The company operates through France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings segments. It offers life and savings insurance products, such as savings and retirement, other health, and personal protection products.

