Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.86.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $41.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $41.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael R. Dumais purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.39 per share, with a total value of $243,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 24,977 shares in the company, valued at $609,189.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Stock Down 1.9 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKR. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 173,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,180,000 after acquiring an additional 19,607 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 49,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after buying an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 203,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,896,000 after buying an additional 14,060 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 8,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 160,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,859,000 after buying an additional 5,035 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BKR opened at $23.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $22.30 and a 1 year high of $39.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.34 billion, a PE ratio of -55.56 and a beta of 1.40.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.11). Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 2.27%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is presently -167.44%.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

See Also

