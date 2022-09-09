Ballantyne Strong (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Ballantyne Strong, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.41. Ballantyne Strong shares last traded at $2.41, with a volume of 18,473 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Ballantyne Strong from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $46.84 million, a PE ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.20.

In other Ballantyne Strong news, major shareholder Fundamental Global Gp, Llc purchased 19,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.52 per share, with a total value of $49,346.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,051,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,209,568.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 32.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Ballantyne Strong by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 756,919 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 12,149 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Ballantyne Strong by 18.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,123 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 5,059 shares in the last quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ballantyne Strong by 204.6% during the first quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC now owns 35,133 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 23,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Ballantyne Strong by 303.8% during the first quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 60,563 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 45,563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.59% of the company’s stock.

Ballantyne Strong, Inc operates in the entertainment industry worldwide. The company manufactures and distributes projection screens and customized screen support systems directly, as well as through third-party distributors and integrators. It also distributes other products and provides technical support services to the cinema exhibition industry, theme parks, schools, museums, and other entertainment-related markets.

