Bank of Hawaii Sells 185 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Bank of Hawaii decreased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,932 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 0.6% of Bank of Hawaii’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 536,206.4% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 589,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 589,827 shares in the last quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 76.6% in the first quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC now owns 491 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock opened at $108.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $113.66 and a 200 day moving average of $119.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.88 and a 12-month high of $151.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $27.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.15, for a total value of $32,242.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,013. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.15, for a total transaction of $32,242.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,013. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $91,003.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,582,754.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,036 shares of company stock valued at $15,564,998. 11.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Alphabet from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.41.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

