Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSE:BHB) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSE:BHB – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Shares of NYSE BHB opened at $27.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.19. The firm has a market cap of $410.31 million, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a 52-week low of $24.00 and a 52-week high of $32.94.

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSE:BHB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.70. Bar Harbor Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 26.67%. The business had revenue of $35.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.20 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bar Harbor Bankshares will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides commercial, lending, retail, and wealth management banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

