Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSE:BHB) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSE:BHB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday.

Shares of NYSE BHB opened at $27.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $410.31 million, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.86. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a twelve month low of $24.00 and a twelve month high of $32.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.19.

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSE:BHB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. Bar Harbor Bankshares had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The company had revenue of $35.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.20 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bar Harbor Bankshares will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bar Harbor Bankshares

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides commercial, lending, retail, and wealth management banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

