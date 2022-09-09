Barclays Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for Associated British Foods (LON:ABF)

Associated British Foods (LON:ABF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by Barclays in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 1,500 ($18.12) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.65% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ABF. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Associated British Foods from GBX 1,900 ($22.96) to GBX 1,630 ($19.70) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 1,850 ($22.35) price target on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Associated British Foods from GBX 1,900 ($22.96) to GBX 1,850 ($22.35) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Associated British Foods to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 2,000 ($24.17) to GBX 1,500 ($18.12) in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,914.29 ($23.13).

Associated British Foods Stock Performance

Shares of ABF opened at GBX 1,343.50 ($16.23) on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,598.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,647.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.25. Associated British Foods has a 12 month low of GBX 1,314.38 ($15.88) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,181 ($26.35). The company has a market cap of £10.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,345.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

Associated British Foods Company Profile

In related news, insider Wolfhart Hauser bought 3,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,534 ($18.54) per share, with a total value of £49,747.62 ($60,110.71).

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

See Also

