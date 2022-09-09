Barclays Trims Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Target Price to $22.00

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on BASE. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Couchbase in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $22.00.

Couchbase Stock Up 5.8 %

NASDAQ BASE opened at $15.71 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.53. Couchbase has a 12-month low of $11.68 and a 12-month high of $47.38. The firm has a market cap of $699.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 0.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Couchbase

Couchbase ( NASDAQ:BASE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.09. Couchbase had a negative net margin of 48.65% and a negative return on equity of 33.71%. The business had revenue of $39.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.76) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Couchbase will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Couchbase by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 90,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 5,031 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Couchbase by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 45,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,019 shares in the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD increased its stake in shares of Couchbase by 46.7% during the first quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 456,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,957,000 after purchasing an additional 145,348 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Couchbase by 81.3% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Couchbase by 6.9% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,689,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,496,000 after purchasing an additional 109,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.94% of the company’s stock.

Couchbase Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications worldwide. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++, that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions; and Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments.

