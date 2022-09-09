Barings LLC Sells 383 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Barings LLC trimmed its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,945 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 383 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategy Capital LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 9.0% in the first quarter. Strategy Capital LLC now owns 36,956 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $120,474,000 after acquiring an additional 3,056 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 230,286 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $751,180,000 after buying an additional 9,173 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 173.3% during the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 757 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,467,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% during the first quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,663,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 11.5% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 107,469 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $350,344,000 after buying an additional 11,118 shares during the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.61.

Amazon.com Stock Up 0.3 %

AMZN opened at $129.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.38, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.26 and a twelve month high of $188.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $127.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.77.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total value of $1,519,704.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,260 shares in the company, valued at $8,738,302.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total transaction of $1,519,704.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,738,302.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $467,120.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $16,078,069.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,108 shares of company stock worth $9,736,335 over the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

