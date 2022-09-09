Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 835 ($10.09) target price on the real estate development company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and set a GBX 690 ($8.34) target price on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 650 ($7.85) to GBX 610 ($7.37) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Barratt Developments currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 744.17 ($8.99).

Get Barratt Developments alerts:

Barratt Developments Stock Up 1.9 %

BDEV stock opened at GBX 418.30 ($5.05) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £4.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 641.41. Barratt Developments has a 52 week low of GBX 393.05 ($4.75) and a 52 week high of GBX 765.14 ($9.25). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 464.47 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 496.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39.

Barratt Developments Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a GBX 25.70 ($0.31) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Barratt Developments’s previous dividend of $11.20. Barratt Developments’s payout ratio is currently 45.94%.

In related news, insider Mike Scott bought 228 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 476 ($5.75) per share, for a total transaction of £1,085.28 ($1,311.36).

About Barratt Developments

(Get Rating)

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Barratt Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barratt Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.