BATM Advanced Communications (LON:BVC) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $40.70

Shares of BATM Advanced Communications Ltd. (LON:BVC – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 40.70 ($0.49) and traded as low as GBX 27.70 ($0.33). BATM Advanced Communications shares last traded at GBX 28 ($0.34), with a volume of 176,285 shares.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of BATM Advanced Communications in a report on Wednesday, August 24th.
BATM Advanced Communications Price Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 32.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 40.70. The firm has a market capitalization of £124.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 933.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.28.
BATM Advanced Communications Company Profile
BATM Advanced Communications Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides real-time technologies for networking solutions and bio-medical systems in Israel, the United States, and Europe. It operates in Networking and Cyber, and Bio-Medical divisions. The Networking and Cyber division is involved in the research and development, production, and marketing of data communication products, including network function virtualization, carrier ethernet and MPLS access solutions, and cyber network monitoring.
