Befesa (ETR:BFSA) Given a €44.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €44.00 ($44.90) target price on Befesa (ETR:BFSA – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BFSA. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €65.00 ($66.33) price target on Befesa in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($71.43) price target on Befesa in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Oddo Bhf set a €72.00 ($73.47) price target on Befesa in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €74.00 ($75.51) target price on Befesa in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd.

Get Befesa alerts:

Befesa Stock Performance

Shares of BFSA opened at €39.06 ($39.86) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion and a PE ratio of 14.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €44.99 and a 200-day moving average price of €55.70. Befesa has a 12-month low of €38.02 ($38.80) and a 12-month high of €73.60 ($75.10).

Befesa Company Profile

Befesa SA provides environmental recycling services to the steel and aluminum industries in European, Asian, and North American markets. It operates through two segments, Steel Dust Recycling Services and Aluminium Salt Slags Recycling Services. The Steel Dust Recycling Services segment collects and recycles steel dust and other steel residues generated in the production of crude, stainless, and galvanized steel.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Befesa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Befesa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.