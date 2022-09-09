Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Krones (ETR:KRN) a €90.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €90.00 ($91.84) price target on Krones (ETR:KRN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on KRN. Baader Bank set a €120.00 ($122.45) target price on Krones in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €99.00 ($101.02) target price on Krones in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group set a €121.00 ($123.47) target price on Krones in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €110.00 ($112.24) target price on Krones in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €120.00 ($122.45) price target on Krones in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Krones Stock Performance

Shares of KRN stock opened at €81.05 ($82.70) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is €81.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is €79.18. Krones has a 12-month low of €67.50 ($68.88) and a 12-month high of €99.60 ($101.63). The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10.

Krones Company Profile

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, plans, develops, and manufactures machines and lines for the production, filling, and packaging technology in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

