Berenberg Bank Analysts Give SGL Carbon (ETR:SGL) a €8.50 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €8.50 ($8.67) price objective on SGL Carbon (ETR:SGL – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on SGL. Baader Bank set a €6.60 ($6.73) price objective on shares of SGL Carbon in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus set a €11.00 ($11.22) target price on shares of SGL Carbon in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.40 ($8.57) target price on shares of SGL Carbon in a report on Thursday.

Shares of SGL Carbon stock opened at €7.63 ($7.79) on Thursday. SGL Carbon has a twelve month low of €4.65 ($4.74) and a twelve month high of €10.78 ($11.00). The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €6.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €6.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $932.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70.

SGL Carbon SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of carbon fiber and specialty graphite products in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, China, Asia, Latin America, Africa, and Australia. The company operates in Graphite Solutions; Process Technology; Caron Fibers; and Composite Solutions segment.

