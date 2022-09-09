Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $153.93.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BHVN. Wedbush lowered shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 18th.

Get Biohaven Pharmaceutical alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Biohaven Pharmaceutical news, Director Gregory Bailey purchased 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $148.04 per share, with a total value of $5,625,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,583,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $382,484,730.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biohaven Pharmaceutical

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Trading Up 0.5 %

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BHVN. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 24.9% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC bought a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth $2,371,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 6.3% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth $1,984,000. Finally, ACT Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth $249,000. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BHVN opened at $150.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.18 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.01. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $79.01 and a 1 year high of $151.51.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($6.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.79) by ($3.42). The company had revenue of $215.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.33 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will post -12.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases, and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.