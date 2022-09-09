Bion Environmental Technologies (OTCMKTS:BNET) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.29

Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNET – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.29 and traded as high as $1.56. Bion Environmental Technologies shares last traded at $1.55, with a volume of 598 shares changing hands.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Bion Environmental Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.08.

Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc develops patented and proprietary technology that provides environmental solutions to water air and water quality problems and concentrated animal feeding operations (CAFOs) in the United States and internationally. The company's technology remediates environmental problems and improve operational/resource efficiencies through recovering co-products from the CAFOs' waste stream, including renewable energy and water, and nutrients comprising ammonia nitrogen and phosphorus.

