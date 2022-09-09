Bion Environmental Technologies (OTCMKTS:BNET) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.29

Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNET – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.29 and traded as high as $1.56. Bion Environmental Technologies shares last traded at $1.55, with a volume of 598 shares changing hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Bion Environmental Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock.
Bion Environmental Technologies Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.08.
About Bion Environmental Technologies
Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc develops patented and proprietary technology that provides environmental solutions to water air and water quality problems and concentrated animal feeding operations (CAFOs) in the United States and internationally. The company's technology remediates environmental problems and improve operational/resource efficiencies through recovering co-products from the CAFOs' waste stream, including renewable energy and water, and nutrients comprising ammonia nitrogen and phosphorus.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bion Environmental Technologies (BNET)
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
- Are These Green Energy Companies Right For Your Portfolio?
- When Will the Hangover Finally Be Over for Seagate Technology?
- Does Enphase Energy Have the Juice to Keep Powering Higher?
- The One Hydrogen Fuel Cell Stock To Rule Them All
Receive News & Ratings for Bion Environmental Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bion Environmental Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.