BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Given a $180.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $180.00 target price on BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cowen began coverage on BioNTech in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a market perform rating and a $177.00 target price for the company. UBS Group set a $168.00 target price on BioNTech in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $192.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on BioNTech from $223.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $312.00 price objective on BioNTech in a research note on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $231.43.

BioNTech Stock Performance

Shares of BNTX opened at $147.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 5.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $157.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.03. BioNTech has a 52 week low of $117.08 and a 52 week high of $374.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioNTech

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $6.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. BioNTech had a return on equity of 88.76% and a net margin of 55.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $12.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that BioNTech will post 33.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BNTX. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the first quarter worth $26,000. International Biotechnology Trust PLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the second quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the second quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.77% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

