Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:BITQ) Trading 5.6% Higher

Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:BITQ – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 5.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.62 and last traded at $7.59. 83,655 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 148,153 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.19.

Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Main Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF in the first quarter worth about $118,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $650,000. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF by 76.9% in the first quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 119,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after buying an additional 51,750 shares during the period. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF in the first quarter worth about $659,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF by 448.3% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 67,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 54,943 shares during the period.

