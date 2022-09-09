BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) Shares Purchased by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 113,781 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,308 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund were worth $1,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 5,298 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,054,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,998,000 after acquiring an additional 102,087 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 56,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 5,372 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 80.2% during the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 45,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 20,093 shares during the period. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 124,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 4,577 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of MUI opened at $11.88 on Friday. BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.44 and a 12 month high of $17.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.50.

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.054 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

