Blair William & Co. IL Cuts Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 182,714 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 11,749 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in General Electric were worth $16,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in General Electric by 736.2% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 393 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in General Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on GE shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of General Electric from $113.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of General Electric from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of General Electric from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of General Electric from $96.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.15.

General Electric Stock Performance

GE opened at $73.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.73. General Electric has a 1 year low of $59.93 and a 1 year high of $116.17. The stock has a market cap of $80.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.09.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.40. General Electric had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a positive return on equity of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $18.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 28th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 27th. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently -7.55%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Further Reading

