Blair William & Co. IL Sells 3,679 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,807 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 3,679 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Illumina were worth $14,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 2.1% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,907,058 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $7,304,926,000 after acquiring an additional 426,521 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,604,609 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,371,337,000 after acquiring an additional 406,181 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,655,380 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $629,772,000 after acquiring an additional 189,030 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter worth about $532,645,000. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 1,327,517 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $505,041,000 after acquiring an additional 10,872 shares during the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ILMN shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Illumina from $350.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Illumina from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on shares of Illumina to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Illumina to $327.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $257.27.

Insider Activity

Illumina Stock Up 0.8 %

In other news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $107,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,346 shares in the company, valued at $669,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $207.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,454.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.16. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $173.45 and a 52-week high of $469.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $205.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $256.37.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The life sciences company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 5.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. Analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

See Also

