Bloomsbury Publishing (LON:BMY) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $393.74

Bloomsbury Publishing Plc (LON:BMY – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 393.74 ($4.76) and traded as high as GBX 399.50 ($4.83). Bloomsbury Publishing shares last traded at GBX 397 ($4.80), with a volume of 28,246 shares traded.

Bloomsbury Publishing Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24. The firm has a market capitalization of £323.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,985.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 403.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 393.74.

Get Bloomsbury Publishing alerts:

Bloomsbury Publishing Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 28th were paid a GBX 9.40 ($0.11) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This is an increase from Bloomsbury Publishing’s previous dividend of $1.34. This represents a dividend yield of 2.47%. Bloomsbury Publishing’s dividend payout ratio is 44.60%.

Insider Transactions at Bloomsbury Publishing

About Bloomsbury Publishing

In other news, insider Nigel Newton sold 97,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 413 ($4.99), for a total value of £402,307.43 ($486,113.38).

(Get Rating)

Bloomsbury Publishing Plc publishes academic, educational, and general fiction and non-fiction books for children, teachers, students, researchers, and professionals worldwide. The company offers books and digital resources to international research community and higher education students; online law, accounting, and tax services for the United Kingdom and Eire professionals; and publishing services for corporations and institutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomsbury Publishing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomsbury Publishing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.