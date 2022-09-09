Blue Horizon BNE ETF (NYSEARCA:BNE) Shares Up 0.8%

Shares of Blue Horizon BNE ETF (NYSEARCA:BNE – Get Rating) shot up 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $24.73 and last traded at $24.73. 2,068 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 121% from the average session volume of 936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.53.

Blue Horizon BNE ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Blue Horizon BNE ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Blue Horizon BNE ETF (NYSEARCA:BNE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 5.03% of Blue Horizon BNE ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

