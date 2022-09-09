BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals (NYSE:LEO) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $6.90

Shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.90 and traded as low as $6.59. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals shares last traded at $6.59, with a volume of 58,459 shares trading hands.
BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.90.
BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%.
Institutional Trading of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals
BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Company Profile
BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.
