BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals (NYSE:LEO) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $6.90

Shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.90 and traded as low as $6.59. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals shares last traded at $6.59, with a volume of 58,459 shares trading hands.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.90.

Get BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals alerts:

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%.

Institutional Trading of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEO. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 343.1% in the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 657,182 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,725,000 after acquiring an additional 508,852 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 765.5% during the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 488,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after buying an additional 431,885 shares during the period. Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals during the second quarter valued at about $1,866,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals during the first quarter valued at about $1,227,000. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 318.8% during the fourth quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 222,791 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after buying an additional 169,588 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.54% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.