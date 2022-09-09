Boeing (NYSE:BA) Price Target Raised to $233.00 at Morgan Stanley

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $215.00 to $233.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the aircraft producer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BA. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Boeing from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $219.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $281.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Boeing from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $220.06.

Boeing Stock Performance

NYSE BA opened at $157.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $93.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.63 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.22. Boeing has a one year low of $113.02 and a one year high of $233.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boeing

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.53 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Boeing will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Boeing by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 190,330 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $26,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates increased its holdings in Boeing by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 4,587 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. increased its holdings in Boeing by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 3,018 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management purchased a new stake in Boeing in the 2nd quarter worth $403,000. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in Boeing by 744.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 16,067 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 14,164 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

