Bonhill Group (LON:BONH) Earns House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Bonhill Group (LON:BONH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
Bonhill Group Stock Up 5.0 %
Shares of LON:BONH opened at GBX 5.25 ($0.06) on Thursday. Bonhill Group has a 52 week low of GBX 4.50 ($0.05) and a 52 week high of GBX 11.98 ($0.14). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.23, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 5.46 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 6.52. The company has a market capitalization of £6.26 million and a PE ratio of -0.64.
