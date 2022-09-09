Boqii (NYSE:BQ) vs. Allego (NYSE:ALLG) Critical Review

Boqii (NYSE:BQ – Get Rating) and Allego (NYSE:ALLG – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Boqii and Allego’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boqii -10.84% -66.06% -14.89% Allego N/A N/A -78.72%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.7% of Boqii shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.2% of Allego shares are held by institutional investors. 30.0% of Boqii shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boqii $187.15 million 0.12 -$20.25 million ($1.12) -1.35 Allego $102.10 million 2.93 -$378.20 million N/A N/A

This table compares Boqii and Allego’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Boqii has higher revenue and earnings than Allego.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Boqii and Allego, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boqii 0 0 1 0 3.00 Allego 0 1 3 0 2.75

Boqii currently has a consensus target price of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,489.40%. Allego has a consensus target price of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 269.52%. Given Boqii’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Boqii is more favorable than Allego.

Volatility & Risk

Boqii has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allego has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Boqii

Boqii Holding Limited operates a pet-focused platform in the People's Republic of China. The company offers food, treats, shampoos, toys, cages, apparel, OTC veterinary drugs, and other pet products to pet parents, and small and medium pet businesses through e-commerce platforms and offline distribution network. It also operates Boqii Community, an interactive content platform; and provides online marketing and information services. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About Allego

Allego N.V. operates as an electric vehicle (EV) charging company. The company offers charging solutions for electric cars, motors, buses, and trucks. It has a charging network with renewable energy and charging solutions for business-to-business customers, including leading retail and auto brands. The company has approximately 28,000 charging ports in Europe. It also provides Allego EV Cloud, a customer payment tool that offers essential services to owned and third-party customers comprising authorization and billing, smart charging and load balancing, analysis, and customer support. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Arnhem, the Netherlands.

