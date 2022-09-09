Boston Financial Mangement LLC Acquires 6,969 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 469,343 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,969 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 5.5% of Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $144,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,765 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,275,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in Microsoft by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 615,143 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $207,218,000 after purchasing an additional 65,776 shares in the last quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Microsoft by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,226 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,112,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Puzo Michael J raised its position in Microsoft by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Puzo Michael J now owns 40,379 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,580,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B&D White Capital Company LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 1,217.0% during the fourth quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC now owns 219,327 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $73,764,000 after purchasing an additional 202,673 shares in the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $373.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $349.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.31.

MSFT stock opened at $258.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $269.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $275.70. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $241.51 and a 52-week high of $349.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 25.73%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

