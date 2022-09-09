Boston Financial Mangement LLC Has $28.96 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,882 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $28,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,021,616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $56,755,855,000 after buying an additional 698,970 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,193,360 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $23,917,115,000 after acquiring an additional 195,716 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Amazon.com by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,574,546 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $15,253,179,000 after acquiring an additional 564,699 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $14,053,756,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $1,143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total transaction of $1,519,704.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,738,302.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total value of $1,519,704.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,738,302.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,108 shares of company stock valued at $9,736,335 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

AMZN stock opened at $129.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 trillion, a PE ratio of 116.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $127.59 and a 200-day moving average of $131.77. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.26 and a 12-month high of $188.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $163.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen upped their price target on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.61.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Stories

