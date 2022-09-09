Boston Financial Mangement LLC Sells 215 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,944 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 180 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust grew its position in Alphabet by 4.4% during the first quarter. First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust now owns 94 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 0.3% during the first quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in Alphabet by 0.4% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total value of $2,402,914.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,484,117.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $2,402,914.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,484,117.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 3,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,182.62, for a total transaction of $8,368,165.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,676 shares in the company, valued at $27,666,891.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,036 shares of company stock valued at $15,564,998. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOGL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $155.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.41.

Alphabet stock opened at $108.38 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.88 and a 1 year high of $151.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.81.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $27.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.