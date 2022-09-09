BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) PT Set at GBX 530 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 530 ($6.40) price objective on BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 420 ($5.07) target price on BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 500 ($6.04) target price on BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 525 ($6.34) target price on BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Barclays set a GBX 700 ($8.46) target price on BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a GBX 540 ($6.52) target price on BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares Stock Down 2.0 %

BP.B stock opened at GBX 175.50 ($2.12) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 176.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 175.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.69. BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares has a 1-year low of GBX 166 ($2.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 197 ($2.38). The stock has a market cap of £35.11 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.45.

About BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

