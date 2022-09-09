Brighton Jones LLC Acquires 1,095 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,884 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $813,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in General Electric by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,766 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in General Electric by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 2,998 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $558,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in General Electric by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,015,539 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $95,938,000 after acquiring an additional 259,409 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in General Electric by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 16,702 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares during the period. 67.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on General Electric in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on General Electric from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on General Electric from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on General Electric from $90.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on General Electric from $108.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.15.

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $73.77 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.40, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.09. General Electric has a 52 week low of $59.93 and a 52 week high of $116.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.13.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $18.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.90 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a positive return on equity of 7.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 27th. General Electric’s payout ratio is -7.55%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Further Reading

