Brighton Jones LLC Boosts Stock Position in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,997 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,189 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Smartsheet by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of Smartsheet by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Smartsheet by 5.7% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Smartsheet by 3.5% in the first quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 8,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Smartsheet by 2.4% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SMAR opened at $35.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.61. Smartsheet Inc has a 12-month low of $27.05 and a 12-month high of $80.89.

Smartsheet ( NYSE:SMAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.10. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 41.95% and a negative net margin of 33.88%. The firm had revenue of $186.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Smartsheet Inc will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Elena Gomez sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $233,687.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,452.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.77, for a total value of $158,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $559,056.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Elena Gomez sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $233,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,452.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,279 shares of company stock valued at $765,014 over the last ninety days. 4.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SMAR. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Smartsheet from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Smartsheet from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Smartsheet from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Smartsheet from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Smartsheet from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.27.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

