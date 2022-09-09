Brighton Jones LLC Buys 192 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 800.0% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 36 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 220.0% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 83.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $708.85 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $538.01 and a 1-year high of $747.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $605.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $635.11. The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.29.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.94 by ($0.17). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.97% and a return on equity of 36.17%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $27.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on REGN shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to $655.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $625.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $750.00 to $735.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $757.00 to $788.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $696.84.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 10,453 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.29, for a total value of $6,494,344.37. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,436,706.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Christine A. Poon sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.91, for a total transaction of $9,313,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,162,343.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 10,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.29, for a total value of $6,494,344.37. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,436,706.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,435 shares of company stock valued at $31,663,304. 8.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

