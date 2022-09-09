Brighton Jones LLC Cuts Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Brighton Jones LLC lessened its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 126.3% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 57.7% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $253.83 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $216.24 and a 12-month high of $316.39. The company has a market capitalization of $56.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $248.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $243.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.01. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 19.08%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 63.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen dropped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $321.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.56.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

(Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

