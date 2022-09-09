Brighton Jones LLC Decreases Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Brighton Jones LLC decreased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,298 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $913,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Kings Point Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 10.3% in the first quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 49,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,180,000 after acquiring an additional 4,642 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 9.7% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 14,762 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 129.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 25,201 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,651,000 after acquiring an additional 14,221 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 2.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 861,928 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $124,979,000 after acquiring an additional 22,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 5.2% in the first quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,281 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $148.98 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.60. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.58 and a twelve month high of $223.32.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 81.21% and a net margin of 13.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 16.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on WSM shares. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $173.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.94, for a total value of $6,077,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,785,669.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Julie Whalen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.66, for a total value of $703,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,536,977.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.94, for a total value of $6,077,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,785,669.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

