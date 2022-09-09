Brighton Jones LLC Grows Holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,969 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Cloudflare in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Cloudflare by 109.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Cloudflare by 93.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in Cloudflare during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cloudflare news, Director Scott D. Sandell sold 2,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total transaction of $99,861.31. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,303.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $2,739,683.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Scott D. Sandell sold 2,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total transaction of $99,861.31. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,454 shares in the company, valued at $141,303.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 217,977 shares of company stock valued at $14,007,694 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cloudflare Price Performance

NET has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Cloudflare to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $245.00 to $100.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.50.

Shares of NYSE NET opened at $62.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.77 and a beta of 1.10. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.96 and a 52 week high of $221.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.58. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $234.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.52 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 35.66% and a negative return on equity of 23.62%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cloudflare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.