Brighton Jones LLC Grows Position in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,649 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DASH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 504.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 97,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,572,000 after buying an additional 81,666 shares during the last quarter. 80.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DoorDash alerts:

DoorDash Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DASH opened at $59.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.43 and a beta of 1.24. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.60 and a 12 month high of $257.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DoorDash ( NYSE:DASH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 12.82% and a negative net margin of 12.16%. DoorDash’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. Analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on DASH. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of DoorDash from $98.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “top pick” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Monday, June 6th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.70.

Insider Transactions at DoorDash

In other news, General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total transaction of $46,406.25. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 167,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,470,955.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total transaction of $46,406.25. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 167,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,470,955.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Prabir Adarkar sold 62,051 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total value of $3,956,371.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 787,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,187,281.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,034 shares of company stock valued at $8,462,412 in the last 90 days. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About DoorDash

(Get Rating)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.