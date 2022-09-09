Brighton Jones LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,060 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 901 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of USMV. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $38,826,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 53,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,324,000 after buying an additional 21,114 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $482,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $372,000. Finally, Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $72.85 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.45. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45.

