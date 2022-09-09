Brighton Jones LLC Has $646,000 Stock Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,779 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:PRF opened at $155.60 on Friday. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $143.82 and a fifty-two week high of $176.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.18.

