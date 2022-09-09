Brighton Jones LLC Has $665,000 Stock Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Brighton Jones LLC trimmed its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 778 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 567.0% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 23,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,274,000 after purchasing an additional 19,681 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Crown Castle by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 32,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,038,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Crown Castle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $174.23 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.91. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.70 and a 1-year high of $209.87. The firm has a market cap of $75.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.94 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.74). Crown Castle had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. Crown Castle’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is currently 165.17%.

Insider Transactions at Crown Castle

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $173.60 per share, with a total value of $121,346.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,858,040.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CCI. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Crown Castle to $213.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Crown Castle from $214.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Crown Castle from $219.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Crown Castle from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Crown Castle from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.94.

About Crown Castle

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.