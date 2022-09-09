Brighton Jones LLC Has $672,000 Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,054 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,496,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,810,000 after buying an additional 93,461 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5,025.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,378,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,435,000 after buying an additional 1,352,030 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 14.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,121,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,809,000 after buying an additional 137,924 shares during the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 856,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,075,000 after buying an additional 62,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 751,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,403,000 after buying an additional 25,763 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VXF stock opened at $142.74 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12 month low of $125.69 and a 12 month high of $200.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $142.54 and a 200-day moving average of $147.64.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

