Brighton Jones LLC Has $692,000 Stock Position in Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA)

Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,713 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Heritage Financial were worth $692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 10.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,799,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,088,000 after purchasing an additional 168,118 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,332,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,555,000 after purchasing an additional 158,006 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 19.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,231,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,495,000 after purchasing an additional 198,094 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 18.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 967,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,246,000 after purchasing an additional 151,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 616,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,073,000 after purchasing an additional 15,361 shares during the last quarter. 78.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Heritage Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, DA Davidson raised Heritage Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th.

Heritage Financial Stock Performance

HFWA stock opened at $26.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $926.04 million, a PE ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.11 and a 200-day moving average of $25.47. Heritage Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $20.95 and a 12-month high of $27.90.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 33.11%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Heritage Financial Co. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Heritage Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 2nd. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.01%.

Heritage Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HFWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.