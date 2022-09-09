Brighton Jones LLC Has $756,000 Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 322.6% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in Caterpillar by 786.4% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Caterpillar from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Caterpillar from $226.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price objective on Caterpillar to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.38.

NYSE:CAT opened at $183.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $96.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.08 and a 1-year high of $237.90.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.39 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.29% and a net margin of 12.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

