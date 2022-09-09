Brighton Jones LLC Has $768,000 Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,204 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Country Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 116.7% during the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 104 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cigna by 144.4% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of Cigna by 6,200.0% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 126 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Cigna during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 3,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $933,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,572,230. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 3,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $933,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,572,230. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 6,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $1,793,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,993,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,898 shares of company stock valued at $9,163,758 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cigna Price Performance

Shares of CI stock opened at $290.71 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $280.19 and its 200-day moving average is $261.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.71. Cigna Co. has a 52 week low of $191.74 and a 52 week high of $293.96.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.62 by $0.60. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 3.05%. The company had revenue of $45.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 22.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CI shares. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Cigna from $276.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Cigna from $315.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Cigna from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Cigna from $291.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cigna from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $248.00 to $304.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.58.

Cigna Profile

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

